Police nab suspected killer of Ivory Park taxi boss
Police have arrested a man in relation with the killing of Ivory Park Taxi Association boss Sam Sibisi.
Police spokesperson Col Lungelo Dlamini confirmed the arrest to Sowetan on Tuesday and identified the man as 47-year-old Linda Mfumpi.
“He was arrested on the 18th January and has already appeared in Tembisa Magistrate’s Court. His case has been remanded to 8 February for a formal bail application. Police are still looking for other suspects,” Dlamini said.
Sibisi was killed in front of his children on December 11 last year. Police said passengers had got off a vehicle and opened fire on Sibisi, adding that they targeted him and no one else. Sibisi was the vice-chairman of the association and a respected leader in the taxi industry.
Phillip Taaibosch, the SA National Taxi Council president, described Sibisi’s death as a “terrible tragedy to the industry”. The shooting came four months after taxi drivers and their friends belonging to the same association were killed when a Toyata Quantum they were travelling in was ambushed between Colenso and Weenen in northern KwaZulu-Natal.
Thirteen people were returning from the funeral of a taxi owner who had also been gunned down. Two people who were also in the vehicle miraculously survived the hail of bullets that rattled the vehicle. The shooting shocked the nation and forced police to set up a special task team to investigate the incident.