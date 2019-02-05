Police nab suspected killer of Ivory Park taxi boss

Police have arrested a man in relation with the killing of Ivory Park Taxi Association boss Sam Sibisi.

Police spokesperson Col Lungelo Dlamini confirmed the arrest to Sowetan on Tuesday and identified the man as 47-year-old Linda Mfumpi.

“He was arrested on the 18th January and has already appeared in Tembisa Magistrate’s Court. His case has been remanded to 8 February for a formal bail application. Police are still looking for other suspects,” Dlamini said.

Sibisi was killed in front of his children on December 11 last year. Police said passengers had got off a vehicle and opened fire on Sibisi, adding that they targeted him and no one else. Sibisi was the vice-chairman of the association and a respected leader in the taxi industry.