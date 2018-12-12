A shocking allegation of revenge was made in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Wednesday‚ as the prosecutor in the Miguel Louw murder case accused the boy's alleged killer of committing the crime having been spurned by the child's mother.

"Your advances were unwanted and you become upset ... This is why you kidnapped the child: to teach her [Raylene‚ the mother] a lesson‚" said state prosecutor Kuveshnie Pillay.

Earlier in the day‚ Mohammed Ebrahim‚ 43‚ told the court that he had been in a relationship with nine-year-old Miguel's mother‚ Raylene Louw. The statement elicited astonished gasps from the packed public gallery.

Ebrahim‚ who is facing a kidnapping charge in a separate but related case‚ has been remanded in police custody on the murder charge. His bail application will continue next week.

He shook his head in displeasure as he was sent back to jail on Wednesday afternoon.

Ebrahim had told the court that his track record should be used to grant him bail.

"I have been coming to court time and time again and have not run away‚" he said.

Pillay‚ however‚ rebutted Ebrahim's submission‚ saying he had nothing to lose now that he was facing a murder charge — which made him more likely to flee.

Earlier in the day‚ Pillay and Ebrahim butted heads due to Ebrahim's "evasive answers" during cross-examination.