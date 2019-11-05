Father shot outside Port Elizabeth school was taxi boss
A 43-year-old taxi boss was shot dead in Fairview in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday morning.
This is the second incident in which a taxi boss in Port Elizabeth has been killed, following the murder of Mlungiseleli Mlanjana in New Brighton, some 12km from Fairview, last Thursday.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidoo said the murder on Tuesday happened after the man and his wife had dropped their child at a school in Mimosa Road.
“It is alleged that at about 8am, the 35-year-old wife walked their nine-year-old son into the school.
“After she returned and got into the Audi Q7, and just before they could drive off, an unknown person approached the vehicle and fired a shot through the driver’s side,” Naidoo said.
She said a second suspect also approached and fired two more shots.
“Both suspects got into a waiting white VW Polo and sped off.”
Naidoo said the man sustained gunshot wounds to his head, neck and shoulder.
He died on the scene.
His wife did not sustain any injuries but was taken to hospital for treatment.
Naiddo said the provincial organised crime investigation unit in Port Elizabeth was investigating a case of murder.
She said the same unit was also investigating the death of Mlanjana, 62, who was killed in the driver’s seat of his Mercedes-Benz in New Brighton last week.
Mlanjana was ambushed by an unknown number of gunmen who targeted him after a taxi association meeting.
