Two taxi bosses shot dead in Gauteng

Taxi associations are worried about the rate at which their members are being killed in hits despite government intervening in the taxi wars.

This comes after the murders of two taxi owners in separate incidents in Gauteng at the weekend.

Mziwakhe Mbatha, a taxi owner from Greater Germiston Taxi Association, was gunned down in Lambton, Germiston while he was travelling with his two security guards, Sipho Masondo and Sifiso Mthembu.

The three were shot when they approached the traffic light at the intersection of Webber and Beacon roads in the Ekurhuleni suburb. Four occupants in a gold Qashqai vehicle opened fire on them with an AK47.

According to a source, Mbatha had been at a meeting in Germiston and was returning to the meeting after buying food. "The security officers had been hired by him and he was not driving his own vehicle.

"He was driving a vehicle which had allegedly been lent to him by another taxi owner," said the source. Mbatha's family refused to comment on his death and said they were still coming to terms with the murder.