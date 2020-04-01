Taxis in defiant go-slow over Covid-19 restrictions

"The operation structure that was implemented is not sustainable for 21 days for the people of the industry. "This view has gained momentum across the country and has seen some not working, defiantly overloading or inflating prices," Molelekwa said.

He added that the organisation was currently in talks with the Presidency following a meeting with transport officials on Monday.

"We don't have a set stance at the moment and we await a response from the government," Molelekwa said.

Some taxi drivers in the East London CBD have set themselves on a collision course with the government as they demand double the normal fare from desperate passengers amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

The practice of doubling taxi fares started on Friday, on the first day of the lockdown, after the national transport department told drivers they had to load half the number of passengers they usually carry, Sowetan's sister publication DispatchLIVE reported.