Capetonians flock to 'safer' rural homes

With the clock ticking down to three weeks of lockdown, Cape Town is experiencing an exodus to the Eastern Cape.

Some of those boarding minibus taxis and buses believed that heading for their sparsely populated "home" villages would "save them".

Others saw the 21 days ahead as a chance to bond with families they normally see only during the December and January holidays.

Gidi Buyana and her husband Nkosinathi Buyana left Cape Town on Wednesday to join their parents and two children in King William’s Town.

The couple, who normally make the journey every two months and stay for a few days, said three weeks at home would be a rare opportunity to bond with their children, who live in the Eastern Cape.

"It’s like a holiday that came early for us. There is no point staying in Cape Town as both of us will not be working. We would rather be with our loved ones and children than being in the city doing nothing," said Gidi.