Mbalula eases public transport operating hours for social grant beneficiaries

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula is relaxing operating hours for taxis and buses to accommodate social grant beneficiaries.

Mbalula said in a statement on Sunday that he took the decision after several representations.

Buses and taxis will be allowed to operate from 5am until 8pm between Monday, March 30 and Friday, April 3.

“Following the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa on the days social grants would be paid, a number of industry bodies have made representations on the relaxation of hours public transport vehicles are allowed to operate. A similar request was made by the minister of social development, Minister Lindiwe Zulu,” said Mbalula.