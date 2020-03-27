More relief measures for taxi operators hit by Covid-19 lockdown

Finance and insurance services provider SA Taxi announced it would help operators weather tough conditions after collective efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19.

This comes amid a national 21-day lockdown announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa, which took effect from midnight on March 26.

In a statement, SA Taxi said it would “implement interim debt repayment assistance measures to help certain of its minibus taxi operators to navigate their financial commitments” during the period of limited trade.

During an inter-ministerial briefing earlier this week, minister of transport Fikile Mbalula confirmed that operators of minibus taxis, metered taxis and e-hailing services would be permitted to continue working under strict limitations.

Among them are designated time frames for operation, from 5am to 9am and again from 4pm to 8pm, as well as an order that responsibility must be taken for disinfecting vehicles and carrying a reduced number of passengers, while enforcing adequate social distancing.

Mbalula also promised a three-month repayment holiday for transport providers whose vehicles are financed under the National Taxi Finance programme rolled out by the Small Enterprise Finance Agency (Sefa).