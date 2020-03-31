After-effects of SA lockdown will be heartbreaking for most citizens

The outbreak of the Covid-19 couldn't have come at a worst time for SA citizens. At a time whereby unemployment figures are at all-time high and municipalities are dysfunctional.

Companies are forever retrenching and big metros like the Johannesburg and Tshwane are in complete disarray.

This pandemic comes at a time were the gap between the rich and the poor continues to increase. This pandemic comes at a time where SA's economy has just been downgraded to junk status.

The lockdown regulations that have been implemented by government do not seem to be in touch with the state of the country itself. The government has forced almost all businesses to close, the government has forced even the businesses that were on the brink of closing for good due to economic conditions to close and some of those businesses will close for good. The informal traders have also been forced to close shop.