Taxis, buses and trains come to a halt except for essential workers during lockdown

There will be no taxis, buses or trains operating during the 21 -day coronavirus nation-wide lockdown which starts at midnight on Thursday.

However, the government is considering allowing taxis, including e-hailing drivers, to operate for a couple of hours during the peak morning time and again in the afternoon.

This will, however, only be for those declared essential workers employed at supermarkets that will be operational during the lockdown, those in the health sector, the media and others.

This is according to transport minister Fikile Mbalula who on Wednesday morning, was speaking on Radio 702 the day before the nation-wide lockdown will be implemented.

"A lockdown is a lockdown, they [taxis, trains and buses] will not be operating and there will be special [arrangements] catering for public transport which [we] will deal with the details later on in terms of taxis,” Mbalula said.