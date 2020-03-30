Security estate, residential complex managers must enforce no jogging, dog walking rule: SAPS

“The regulations also apply to people living within estates/complexes meaning no walking, jogging or walking of pets within closed estates/complexes is allowed,” read a statement from Naidoo.

“All estate/complex managers must assist by ensuring that these regulations are enforced with immediate effect.

“The fundamental purpose of lockdown is to drastically reduce the movement of people in order to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus. Your assistance in this regard will be highly appreciated. Be safe.”