Not good enough, Winde tells Western Cape lockdown lummoxes
Far too many people are ignoring the lockdown and their communities will be hardest hit by Covid-19, Western Cape premier Alan Winde said on Friday afternoon.
Announcing that the province had recorded 260 infections by 2pm, Winde said the deaths of two Western Cape women were a sombre reminder of the threat posed by the virus.
Today marks the 1st day of the #21daylockdownSA , and on the first day we have lost two people to the Coronavirus. My sympathies are with their family and friends. Please, we need to adhere to the rules of the lockdown.— Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) March 27, 2020
It is up to each of us. Together, let's stop the spread. pic.twitter.com/dcoCg9W5BI
"We are all at risk of contracting this virus. It does not discriminate and it will affect every single community," he said. "The worst-hit communities will be those where residents are not abiding by the lockdown regulations. The effects of this behaviour will be felt in the weeks to come, when infections rise dramatically and more deaths start to occur."
Winde reminded residents they may leave home only to render an essential service, to buy groceries, go to a pharmacy or seek medical attention.
You will be dealt with for not complying, What are you doing outside anyway?#Lockdown @1SecondLater @BOSBEER2006 @cci_network @IOL @MARIUSBROODRYK @BokRadio @allcapetown pic.twitter.com/UcIPf08bHK— 1Second (@1SecondLater) March 27, 2020
His warning came as video footage emerged showing soldiers confronting people drinking in a street believed to be in Site C in Khayelitsha.
The soldiers confiscate the bottles and smash them on the ground before one assaults a drinker by hitting and kicking him.
Winde said 195 of the Western Cape's infections were in Cape Town, 13 on the Garden Route, 10 in the Winelands and seven in the Overberg. The location of the remaining 35 was unknown.
