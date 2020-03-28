Court dismisses application to relax lockdown rules for man who wanted to travel to grandfather's funeral

An urgent application by a Mpumalanga man asking the high court to relax coronavirus lockdown legislation so he could attend his grandfather’s funeral has been dismissed.

Karel van Heerden had brought the challenge on Friday, the first day of the national lockdown which saw police and SA National Defence Force (SANDF) personnel descend on cities and towns across the country.

The lockdown is government's call to prohibit movement of the populace as the infection rate of the Covid-19 pandemic takes hold, which rose to 1,170 on Friday night.