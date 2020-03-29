Western Cape premier Alan Winde urges public to adhere to government's lockdown directive

Western Cape premier Alan Winde has, again, urged residents to stay at home after an increase in the number of coronavirus infections in the province.

In a statement on Saturday, Winde said: “A total of 10 people have now been hospitalised in the Western Cape, with four of these in intensive care. The increase in hospitalisation of patients should act as a stark warning to us all that this virus can have severe health effects. Each and every one of us needs to abide by the lockdown regulations if we are to stop its spread.”