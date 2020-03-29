How SA celebrities are keeping themselves busy during the lockdown

Celebrities, sports stars and public in general have reacted positively to the 21 days lockdown in the past three days. People have come up with ways to keep themselves focused during this period.

While other celebrities were still living in a fantasy world, posting throwbacks, many have adopted a healthy routine of starting their day with exercises or yoga that is followed by reading and cooking. While others have been using the lockdown to rest and get enough sleep.

Among the people who have embraced this hibernation is Kaizer Chiefs defender Eric Mathoho, who has been starting his day with yoga and to does some exercises in his garden. Zoleka Mandela, who has become a serious fitness junkie these days, embraces this moment by keeping herself fit and looking good in that new body. Thobeka Madiba-Zuma, the wife of the former president Jacob Zuma, has also been busy in her backyard, keeping fit and healthy.