How SA celebrities are keeping themselves busy during the lockdown
Celebrities, sports stars and public in general have reacted positively to the 21 days lockdown in the past three days. People have come up with ways to keep themselves focused during this period.
While other celebrities were still living in a fantasy world, posting throwbacks, many have adopted a healthy routine of starting their day with exercises or yoga that is followed by reading and cooking. While others have been using the lockdown to rest and get enough sleep.
Among the people who have embraced this hibernation is Kaizer Chiefs defender Eric Mathoho, who has been starting his day with yoga and to does some exercises in his garden. Zoleka Mandela, who has become a serious fitness junkie these days, embraces this moment by keeping herself fit and looking good in that new body. Thobeka Madiba-Zuma, the wife of the former president Jacob Zuma, has also been busy in her backyard, keeping fit and healthy.
Scriptwriter, director and actress Bongie Ndaba has an interesting schedule to survive lockdown. Her list includes playing netball, exercises, online lessons, reading, phone time and movie time. Actor and singer Anga Makubalo aka NaakMusic and Kabelo Mabalane continue to pump up their muscles in their home gyms.
Skeem Saam actress Amanda Du-Pont has been enjoying her sleep during the lockdown. The actress mentioned that she has been sleeping three times a day. Former Kaizer Chiefs footie Siphiwe Tshabalala has been practising and fine-tuning his cooking skills and exploring in the kitchen.
Music star Sjava and actress Lerato Mvelase have been enjoying the tissue-kicking challenge, while showcasing their unique soccer skills. Legendary broadcaster and club deejay Oskido has been streaming live his performances for his followers to enjoy music on Facebook. Food and travel blogger Tanyital Perumal has been experimenting with new recipes and streaming the whole experience live.