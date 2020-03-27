55 arrests so far on day 1 of 21-day lockdown

Police Minister Bheki Cele confirmed that a total number of 55 people had been arrested in the first day of the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

Cele mentioned at a inter-ministerial briefing in Pretoria , that the people who were arrested did not obey the rules of the lockdown to be stay confined in their houses and not move about.

"These people are people who do not have goodwill, who were doing exactly what they were told not to do", said Cele.

The people who were arrested were from the following provinces :

Gauteng - 20

Limpopo-10

North west - 11

Kwazulu Natal - 7

Free State - 5

Western Cape -2

Cele said that some of the people who were arrested were having street bashes and camping under trees.

Cele added that there has been 172 roadblocks and 24000 military personnel deployed including metro and other enforcers across the country in the first day of the 21-day nationwide lockdown .