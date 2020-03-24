Gauteng premier David Makhura says DA is abusing court process

Gauteng premier David Makhura has accused the DA of "flagrant abuse" of court processes by challenging the provincial government's decision to dissolve the Tshwane council.

In papers before the high court in Pretoria in response to the DA's urgent court application, Makhura argued that the DA was missing the point.

"The application is flagrant abuse of court process. The DA admits what it refers to as 'the alleged failings', which are clearly identified in the dissolution decision notice as some of the grounds relied on by the Gauteng provincial government," said Makhura.

He argued that the DA had advanced a number of excuses on behalf of the City of Tshwane, including that the dysfunction was the EFF's and the ANC's fault or that the failings are not bad enough to warrant a dissolution of Tshwane council.