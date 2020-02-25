Gauteng to invest in dagga to grow economy

Gauteng premier David Makhura has identified the cannabis industry as one of the key sectors that the provincial government will invest in to grow its economy.

Presenting his state of the province address at the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University in Ga-Rankuwa, Tshwane, Makhura said the Gauteng government identified 10 economic sectors which could turn around the economy.

These sectors are transport and logistics, ICT, media and digital services, tourism and hospitality, agri-food and agri-business, construction and infrastructure sector, automotive, aero space and defense sector, financial services, cultural and creative industries, and the cannabis industry.

“We will focus on the industrialisation and processing of cannabis industry…especially for use and medicinal purpose," Makhura said.

The Constitutional Court legalised cannabis in 2018, ruling that the personal use of cannabis was not a criminal offence. This opened a new era of business opportunity, in particular the use of cannabis for medicinal purpose.