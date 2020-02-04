Tshwane is not getting what's best

Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa tendered his resignation at the weekend at a time when service delivery is a major problem in the capital.

From the poor quality of water coming out of taps in Hammanskraal, to intermittent power cuts in Soshanguve due to infrastructure problems, Tshwane residents have valid reasons to be unhappy with services from the metro.

The city has, over the past few months, found itself facing an impasse in council which has drawn cooperative governance MEC Lebogang Maile into the fray.

The impasse has seen the only two council meetings held this week collapsing as both the ANC and the EFF are baying for the DA's blood, as they try to wrestle power from it.

The DA is in turn digging in its heels and using every other possible trick to remain in power.

As a result of the council meetings collapsing, this means council cannot do its job. For example, a by-law which deals with issues of street traders, will have to wait for another meeting.