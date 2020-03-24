New Tshwane sheriff Mpho Nawa says his priority is to restore governance

The administrator appointed to turn around the City of Tshwane says his

immediate priority is to restore governance in the capital.

Mpho Nawa said they needed to hit the ground running.

Gauteng cooperative governance MEC Lebogang Maile announced the name of the administrator in Pretoria yesterday.

Nawa, the chief director in Maile's department, is now leading a 10-member team which includes Mavela Dlamini (City of Johannesburg's former manager), who took over as acting municipal manager with immediate effect yesterday.

"First thing we need to do is to restore governance... we are to literally concentrate on service delivery," Nawa said.

"This is a mega city, it's the capital city, we really need to treat it as such."

Maile said the team's "key scope of work" included developing a turnaround strategy, and implementing a system to control and approve expenditure, among others.