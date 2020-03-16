DA takes Tshwane battle to court

The Gauteng government looks ready to take on the DA in court over the decision to dissolve the capital's council.

The DA filed an urgent application at the Pretoria high court on Friday to get premier David Makhura and his executive committee's decision to dissolve the Tshwane council set aside and declared unlawful.

The DA is also attempting to get the court to force the ANC and the EFF in Tshwane to attend council meetings.

Makhura's spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga told Sowetan yesterday: "We note the decision by the DA to approach courts. We are confident of the decision we took. It's in line with the provisions of the law."

Mhaga said the decision, which the DA in its court papers has described as procedurally unfair and irrational, remains a correct one. "The city has not been having ward committees. The auditor-general has alluded to corruption cases in Tshwane. Service delivery has been halted," Mhaga said. "Currently the city doesn't have a mayoral committee, mayor or city manager. The council has failed to be sit and approve delivery of services."

Mhaga said it would have been irresponsible of the provincial government not to dissolve the council "where services came to a halt and there is no authority to take executive decisions".

However, the DA's Tshwane mayoral candidate Randall Williams, whose affidavit forms part of the court papers filed in court, said the decision was taken before any facts were gathered by the provincial government about the situation in the metro.