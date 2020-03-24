Overreaction to Covid-19 in early stage of infections will save SA in the long run

With schools and universities closed, and the Easter weekend coming up, it is likely there will be a mass exodus out of Gauteng, the country's economic hub and most populous province, with migrants numbering in the millions from other parts of the country and continent. KZN and WC are tourist hubs and also account for substantial economic activity.

This year it's not only road crash fatalities emergency services and hospitals will have to contend with. We cannot rule out a spike in positive cases of Covid-19. This is borne out in the experience of the Asian region during the Lunar New Year.

So, given the concentration of the coronavirus in GP, KZN and WC, any intervention will have to possibly restrict movement from these epicentres to prevent an uncontrolled spread of the virus.

The focus needs to be on restricting its geographic footprint and focus on detecting, quarantining and preventing further transmissions. Such measures have proven effective in Asia.

This of course would come at a huge economic cost, especially in the short term, but it could mean the difference between a couple of hundred cases and hundreds of thousands.

Pulling this off would require a social compact between government, business, labour, civil society and residents.

Government should consider measures to support local businesses, including waiving utility bills over a certain period, as is the case in France. Businesses could use the savings to absorb the cost of allowing employees to go on extended paid leave and/or provide resources for them to work remotely.

Telecommunication giants could provide discounted prices on data and fibre and banks could consider making concessions on the servicing of loans and interest.

Residents should take voluntary steps to limit their movements to the essential and avoid even small groups.

Defeating the Covid-19 pandemic calls for solidarity, collective initiative and an effective response. It is better to overreact than underreact, we only need to look at the US and EU to see that.