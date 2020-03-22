Covid-19: 'This is the time for patriotism' — Lekota after meeting Ramaphosa

The NFP's Ahmed Shaik-Emam pleaded with all South Africans to comply with government regulations on the coronavirus to avoid a national shutdown.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa also weighed in.

“The UDM believes that in order to succeed in combating this virus, our plan should be guided by discipline, clean environment, speed and control,” said Holomisa.

Representatives of business from the Black Business Council, Business Unity SA as well as the Banking Association SA also expressed support.

Sandile Zungu, the president of the business council, said they were impressed by the role played by government to give confidence to the nation.

Zungu pledged their support: “There is no doubt in our minds that the sacrifices that businesses are making are making are fully appreciated by the powers that be. We have given a commitment to work with government and other social partners in making sure that we flatten this curve and let us honour the social distance protocols and beyond that we will be working together.”

Richard Wainwright from the Banking Association SA said the banking sector was more than capable of playing its part to contain the spread of the virus in line with government's approach.

“At a time like this we can be extremely proud and confident in our banking and financial services sector which is recognised around the world for its strength,” said Wainwright.

“The industry is very well positioned to collaborate with business, our clients, government and regulators in helping the nation to deal with this crisis that we are facing. It is a very critical role that we will play to help our customers to deal with this crisis.”

Ramaphosa is now meeting with the National Command Council and is then expected to address the nation.