SA Covid-19 infections rise to 240

The Eastern Cape has confirmed its first case of Covid-19, as the total number of reported cases climb to 240, Health Minsiter Zweli Mkhize announced on Saturday.

A large proportion of the 38 new cases are people who have travelled to the US or European countries hard-hit by Covid-19, but the travel histories of 17 of the 38 cases are still pending, he said in a statement. The Western Cape has reported 18 new cases, Gauteng 16, KwaZulu Natal three and one case in the Eastern Cape.

The majority of the reported infections have been in Gauteng (125), followed by Western Cape (74) and KwaZulu Natal (27), according to a detailed breakdown provided in the statement. Nine cases so far have been in children under the age of 10, and only one in a person over the age of 80, with the majority of cases occurring among people aged between 20 and 70.