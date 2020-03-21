South Africa

KZN's latest Covid-19 patient says he is 'feeling good'

By Suthentira Govender - 21 March 2020 - 15:34
KZN's latest Covid-19 patient says he is feeling good despite testing positive on Friday
KZN's latest Covid-19 patient says he is feeling good despite testing positive on Friday
Image: 123RF/Jarun Ontakrai

One of KwaZulu-Natal's latest Covid-19 patients says he's “feeling good” despite testing positive for the virus on Friday.

The man, who preferred not to be named, told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE on Saturday he had no symptoms “up to the time of testing last Monday and for first time last night slightly warm, that is all”.

The latest national tally, according to the health department, stood at 240 on Saturday, with three new infections recorded in KwaZulu-Natal.

The man, a car dealer on the south coast, released a statement on Friday after his results were confirmed.

"I feel terrible for the way this is impacting so many around me — first my family, friends, business and work colleagues and staff and many others whom I have had contact with in the past three weeks since February 29.”

SA Covid-19 infections rise to 240

The Eastern Cape has confirmed its first case of Covid-19, as the total number of reported cases climb to 240, Health Minsiter Zweli Mkhize announced ...
News
1 hour ago

The man said he had travelled to Germany for a business event on February 25 and returned to SA on February 29.

“There were very few cases reported in Germany at that time and no travel restriction in place.”

He was scanned at the airport on his return and “was clear”.

“There was no quarantine instructions for Germany at the time and still none at the start of this week, as far as I know.

“I only went to be tested after the president made the public appeal and announcement this past Sunday evening March 15.”

He was informed about his results on Friday.

'Hope amid the despair', says KZN premier as SA's first two Covid-19 patients discharged

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has welcomed the news that the first two South Africans who contracted the coronavirus are back home from ...
News
2 hours ago

“We have been following the hygiene protocols in all our business premises since they were imposed and informed and trained all staff.

“Staff had also been sensitised prior to these measures this past week around personal hygiene protocols as result of Covid-19 outbreak worldwide.

“We also immediately imposed a lockdown on our business premises and staff for now when this news broke yesterday.

“We have partnered with a local doctor, well versed in these circumstances, to implement a 'disaster management plan' and are complying with all instructions and protocols at this time and assisting in any way we can.

“I can only apologise for the impact of this on so many in our community and can only ask for your understanding and ongoing support at this time as this also has a major impact on my family, our business operations, staff and friends. I assure everyone that this is not something I would intentionally put on anyone.

“I believe that it was only a matter of time before this would have reached our community — I do feel terrible that it has come via me,” he said.

KZN private hospitals to provide beds 'free of charge' in event of large-scale Covid-19 outbreak

Some private hospitals in KwaZulu-Natal have agreed to make their wards and beds available free of charge in the event of a "large-scale outbreak" of ...
News
53 minutes ago

'I'd rather die than infect anyone else': KZN woman awaiting Covid-19 test results

A KwaZulu-Natal make-up artist has posted a heartfelt account of her horrifying ordeal to get tested for the coronavirus after one of her clients ...
News
1 day ago

Number of Covid-19 cases will be 'much higher' by Friday: Mkhize

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said he was certain that by Friday the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in SA will be almost 200.
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of disaster over ...
Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
X