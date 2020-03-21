KZN's latest Covid-19 patient says he is 'feeling good'

One of KwaZulu-Natal's latest Covid-19 patients says he's “feeling good” despite testing positive for the virus on Friday.

The man, who preferred not to be named, told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE on Saturday he had no symptoms “up to the time of testing last Monday and for first time last night slightly warm, that is all”.

The latest national tally, according to the health department, stood at 240 on Saturday, with three new infections recorded in KwaZulu-Natal.

The man, a car dealer on the south coast, released a statement on Friday after his results were confirmed.

"I feel terrible for the way this is impacting so many around me — first my family, friends, business and work colleagues and staff and many others whom I have had contact with in the past three weeks since February 29.”