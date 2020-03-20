SportsLIVE PODCAST | Covid-19, Sport-0 (featuring Danny Jordaan and Irvin Khoza)

Soccer

By Sbu Mjikeliso - 20 March 2020 - 13:12
PSL chairman Irvin Khoza has been forced to bring the season to a halt.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

The coronavirus has hit live sports for a six, it's put 19 past the net, it's stolen a march on every sporting event around the globe, it's hit sports for a knockout - and fans as well as players and managers are feeling it.

Listen to the knockout effect Covid-19 is having:

In this episode, we put together what the federation bosses have to say regarding their sporting codes. Will some force the issue and go ahead behind closed doors, or is everyone acting responsibly and shutting shop?

You will hear from South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan, as well as Premier Soccer League chairman Irvin Khoza, as they clear up the confusion regrading local PSL and GladAfrica Championship matches.

PSL chair Irvin Khoza bemoans 'extraordinary times' as league finale is pushed to June 30

At its extraordinary board of governors (BoG) meeting, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) pushed back its target date to finish the Absa Premiership
Sport
9 hours ago

Safa president Danny Jordaan: ‘It’s like a plane taking off‚ this virus’

Danny Jordaan said the coronavirus is “like a plane taking off”‚ and which “has to be stopped on the ground”‚ explaining the South Africa Football ...
Sport
1 day ago

Irvin Khoza: PSL has agreed to suspend all matches indefinitely

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has confirmed that it will continue its suspension of matches for until further notice in response to the coronavirus ...
Sport
1 day ago

