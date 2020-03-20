Medic mom contracts Covid-19, kids quarantined & patients to be screened

Mkhize said on Friday that 202 cases of infection had been confirmed in the country. The Free State had recorded seven cases, Gauteng had 33 cases, Western Cape 11 and KwaZulu-Natal seven.

The first five people who tested positive in the Free State had travelled from abroad and attended a religious gathering. They are in isolation in a local bed and breakfast.

On Thursday, the government said there were 150 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country. This did not include the new Free State cases which were confirmed later in the day.

“The mother of two is a health worker. She has no history of travel,” Mkhize said.