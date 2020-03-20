Covid-19: Health department gets interdict to stop church gathering in Gauteng

The Gauteng department of health has obtained another coronavirus-related court order — this time against a church in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni.

The church has effectively been restrained from convening a service that is not in accordance with gazetted regulations related to the coronavirus.

Gauteng health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku's spokesperson Kwara Kekana said in a statement on Friday that concerns about the church gathering were brought to the department's attention by the community where the church was based.

“Non-compliance of the gazetted regulations can result in a fine or an arrest. Mass gatherings expose people to great risk,” said Kekana.