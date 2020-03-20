600 pupils from Bloemfontein school to be screened for COVID-19

600 pupils from Brandwag primary school in Bloemfontein are to be screened for COVID-19 as a preventative measure.

Free State education spokesperson Howard Ndaba said the pupils who are I grade 1,2 and 3 will be screened together with 200 parents.

"Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize joined by Free State education MEC Tate Makgoe and other officials will meet teams deployed for screening of 200 parents and 609 children," Ndaba said.

Howard said the screening measures come following the confirmation of a few positive cases for COVID-19 in Bloemfontein, Mkhize will on Friday announce the details of these cases.

The Minister and the delegation will then proceed to inspect the Isolation area at Pelonomi Hospital.

Mkhize will also visit University of Free State where he is expected to meet with the Rector and the team of the medical school.