Cape Town bans all events that need a permit amid national disaster

The national coronavirus disaster means the end of all approved events in Cape Town, the city council said on Tuesday.

JP Smith, the mayoral committee member for safety and security, said permits for events that had ready been approved would be withdrawn, and no new permit applications would be accepted or processed.

Events already cancelled in Cape Town include the Two Oceans Marathon on April 11 and the Wholesun Bread Cape Town Big Walk on Sunday. The Cape Town International Jazz Festival has been postponed.