What local governments can do to help fight coronavirus

As the first point of contact for people on the ground, there are several measures local governments can put into place to reduce the spread of coronavirus, said web-based data and intelligence service Municipal IQ.

Economist Karen Heese said municipalities could start by beefing up local clinics, which would most likely be hard hit once the virus hits strained areas.

“Municipal health services are likely to be pushed to — and beyond — capacity, and will need to co-ordinate with other spheres of government in working to keep communities well (for instance, ensuring access to TB and HIV treatment) to mitigate the spread of the virus,” Heese said.