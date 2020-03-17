Trevor Noah postpones comedy tour amid coronavirus outbreak

Days ago, Trevor joked that people would soon use social distancing to avoid their significant others and end relationships.

“It's also the perfect excuse if you've been wanting to break up with someone. You'd be like, hey baby, you know I love you, but the World Health Organisation says we need some space.”

On Sunday, Trevor announced that his The Daily Show would be cancelled for a week to play its part in social distancing.

“The longer we stay out there, the longer coronavirus stays a threat, and the longer the medical system will struggle with the indecision that we have burdened it with.

“So stay home, stay safe, wash your hands, FaceTime your friends. Hopefully soon we will see the other side of it. Other than that, stay in good spirits. It feels like the end of the world, but I don't think it really is.”