Pic of The Day

Trevor Noah postpones comedy tour amid coronavirus outbreak

By Masego Seemela - 17 March 2020 - 09:40
Trevor Noah has cancelled his comedy tour after coronavirus outbreak.
Trevor Noah has cancelled his comedy tour after coronavirus outbreak.
Image: TREVOR NOAH/FACEBOOK

Trevor Noah has put his stand-up comedy tour, Loud and Clear, on hold amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“In support of the World Health Organisation's (WHO) effort to inform and help individual communities slow the spread of the Covid-19 virus, I will be postponing all tour dates for the next month,” the comedian said on social media.

“By reducing large gatherings we can help flatten the curve of any possible outbreaks to keep it manageable within our communities. All postponed dates will be rescheduled and new show info will be posted to my website as it comes in.”

Restaurants and theatres closed, but SANParks to still welcome visitors

While restaurants and theatres announced they would be shutting their doors amid the coronavirus outbreak, South African National Parks will remain ...
News
14 hours ago

Days ago, Trevor joked that people would soon use social distancing to avoid their significant others and end relationships.

“It's also the perfect excuse if you've been wanting to break up with someone. You'd be like, hey baby, you know I love you, but the World Health Organisation says we need some space.”

On Sunday, Trevor announced that his The Daily Show would be cancelled for a week to play its part in social distancing. 

“The longer we stay out there, the longer coronavirus stays a threat, and the longer the medical system will struggle with the indecision that we have burdened it with.

“So stay home, stay safe, wash your hands, FaceTime your friends. Hopefully soon we will see the other side of it. Other than that, stay in good spirits. It feels like the end of the world, but I don't think it really is.”

WATCH | Trevor Noah weighs in on 'extremely efficient' coronavirus

SA comedian Trevor Noah has expressed his thoughts about the deadly coronavirus outbreak across the world, joking that it not dare come to Africa.
Entertainment
1 month ago

Coronavirus: South African Film and Television Awards officially postponed

The awards were scheduled to take place over two nights at the Sandton Convention Centre on March 27 and 28.
Entertainment
20 hours ago

Tourism body calls for calm as travel ban caused by coronavirus takes effect

The travel ban imposed by government as part of 'extraordinary measures' to reduce the impact of coronavirus will have dire results for SA’s inbound ...
News
1 hour ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of disaster over ...
Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
X