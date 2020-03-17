Small business owners hit hard as coronavirus restrictions bite

Small business owners are already feeling the pinch as coronavirus cases rise in the country.

Speaking to Sowetan yesterday, entrepreneurs and business people said they were worried that Covid-19 would lead to the unemployment rate increasing in SA.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday declared a national state of disaster in terms of the Disaster Management Act.

As a result, Ramaphosa said gatherings of more than 100 people are prohibited and to limit contact between persons who may be infected.

Celebrity photographer Sipho Maluka said the situation was bad as he was one of the photographers booked for the now cancelled Bebe Winans concert.

"Clients are cancelling events and some events are getting postponed. This will affect us financially because this is how we survive.

"I was booked for an overseas event and it was postponed last week for this week but I don't know what will happen as the president has imposed a travel ban.

"My sister, we are frustrated but we know this is something that we cannot avoid or run away from," Maluka said.