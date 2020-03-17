Sascoc likely to delay polls due to coronavirus crisis
In light of President Cyril Ramaphosa's stipulation that gatherings of more than 100 people are prohibited, the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) is likely to call off the eagerly awaited elections on March 28.
The coronavirus has forced many sporting codes to be put on hold, with the Premier Soccer League suspending their midweek and weekend matches yesterday.
With almost 200 delegates supposed to meet, including the observers, and delegations coming from nine provinces, next week's elective conference will have exceeded the maximum number of people allowed to congregate.
Sascoc acting CEO Ravi Govender was reluctant to comment and said that the Sascoc board will deliberate on the matter today.
"We have taken note of the president's address. The Sascoc board is meeting to ensure we comply with the statement," Govender said yesterday.
"The board will release a statement with a full response. We are taking note of state president's address and the measures that he asked to be put to place - no gathering of 100 people, no travelling... all those things. And we will comply with that."
Acting Sascoc president Barry Hendricks is contesting for the top job and Govender could not confirm if he would continue in an acting capacity for as long as the elections are still unconfirmed.
"That's the statement that will have to be signed by my board. It is not about saying the elections are not happening. There are a lot of things we have to say around that. We are implementing all the provisions of what we need to do."
Meanwhile, Athletics South Africa revealed that they have also decided to postpone with immediate effect all events in the country at all levels for 30 days.
"Under guidance of the government on the virus, ASA will then review and give more information after April 15 on the way forward," it said in a statement.
