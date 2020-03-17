Sascoc likely to delay polls due to coronavirus crisis

In light of President Cyril Ramaphosa's stipulation that gatherings of more than 100 people are prohibited, the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) is likely to call off the eagerly awaited elections on March 28.

The coronavirus has forced many sporting codes to be put on hold, with the Premier Soccer League suspending their midweek and weekend matches yesterday.

With almost 200 delegates supposed to meet, including the observers, and delegations coming from nine provinces, next week's elective conference will have exceeded the maximum number of people allowed to congregate.

Sascoc acting CEO Ravi Govender was reluctant to comment and said that the Sascoc board will deliberate on the matter today.