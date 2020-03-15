Ladysmith Black Mambazo to return home from US due to coronavirus

They will, however, return home on Thursday and will land in Durban.

“Upon arrival, they will be required to go through the necessary screening processes before being allowed to reunite with their families and or continue to participate in any SA public gatherings and or events,” the statement read.

This tour also coincided with the group’s 60th anniversary.

To mark this occasion, the group is also scheduled to take part in the second annual Inanda Dam World Music Festival at Inanda Dam on Sunday, March 29 2020.

“For now, this event is set to continue as planned until we get a different view from authorities about public gatherings in the country amid the Covid-19 outbreak,” the group said.