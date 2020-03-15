Ladysmith Black Mambazo to return home from US due to coronavirus
Ladysmith Black Mambazo, currently on an international tour in the USA, are set to return home after their concerts were cancelled due to the coronavirus.
The group’s management said their American tour had begun in January and was scheduled to end on March 23 2020.
“The legendary five-time Grammy Award-winning group was still left with performances in Stoughton, Viroqua, Grayslake-Illinois, Chicago, Bloomington, Cincinnati-Ohio, Grand Rapids-Michigan, Buffalo-New York and Viana-Virginia,” its management said in a statement.
They will, however, return home on Thursday and will land in Durban.
“Upon arrival, they will be required to go through the necessary screening processes before being allowed to reunite with their families and or continue to participate in any SA public gatherings and or events,” the statement read.
This tour also coincided with the group’s 60th anniversary.
To mark this occasion, the group is also scheduled to take part in the second annual Inanda Dam World Music Festival at Inanda Dam on Sunday, March 29 2020.
“For now, this event is set to continue as planned until we get a different view from authorities about public gatherings in the country amid the Covid-19 outbreak,” the group said.
