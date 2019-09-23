Nondumiso Msimanga explores rituals for rape survivors

First in her series was uNokuthula, performed at the Johannesburg Art Gallery last year. This took the form of a cleansing ritual. In parts of the performance, Msimanga was seen frantically trying to wash a stubborn stain from her grandmother’s red pinafore, with her frustration filling the room.

“Nokuthula is my mother’s name and uNokuthula was in protest of the fact that there is no ritual for rape in Zulu culture. And I haven’t found it anywhere in Nguni culture at all yet,” says Msimanga.

“With it, I was looking at how my mother, my caregiver, did not have rituals that she could perform when I was raped. She had no access to anything that she could do for me that could help. It was really debilitating for her as a caregiver. It was also debilitating for our relationship because I needed some guidance on what to do and how we could address it. And so we never spoke about it because we had nothing to do,” Msimanga says.