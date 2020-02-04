'I feared for mom's safety as she went to visit my sisters'

The youngest daughter of the 62-year-old woman who was killed, allegedly by her neighbour, two other daughters and their boyfriends, has broken her silence, saying her loving and forgiving mother was killed like a dog.

Speaking to Sowetan yesterday, Wanter Dlamini's daughter Bessie van der Merwe said on the day her mother died, she had tried to talk her out of going to a house in Extension 11 in Barberton, Mpumalanga.

Provincial police said one of the daughters, Nonhlanhla Mthunywa, 30, had confessed to the murder and revealed how she held her mother's legs while her boyfriend and that of her sister gang-raped her.

Mpumlanga police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said Mthunywa revealed that they murdered Dlamini and placed her body on the side of the road to make it look like she died in an accident to cash in a double payment on the death benefit policy they had taken out on her.

The five would have received R80,000 in the insurance claim.

"First they attempted to poison my mother by pouring poison in her alcoholic drink but she didn't drink it.

"This happened last year but she only told me about it in the week when they murdered her," Van der Merwe said.

"She told me that her cellphone was stolen when Nonhlanhla visited her home. Before they killed her, Nonhlanhla came and asked her to come visit her so that they can talk.

"I told my mother that she must not go alone because I don't trust my sisters.