Third suspect in horror murder of Mpumalanga mother to appear in court
The 41-year-old Mpumalanga woman who has been on the run after allegedly conspiring to the raping and killing of 62-year-old Wanter Dlamini for an R80,000 life insurance policy payout has been arrested.
The woman, Nombuso Zodwa Ndwandwa, whose name the police released when she was a wanted suspect, is believed to have taken out a life insurance policy of R40,000 on Dlamini, working with two of her daughters, Mapume and Nonhlanhla Mthunywa.
According to the Mpumalanga police, the life insurance policy was taken out in November 2019 and on January 6 2020, the plan to kill Dlamini was orchestrated.
“After a month-long search, the woman alleges that she was hiding somewhere in Gauteng but the net had closed in for her and there was no way she would further escape her day in court,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi.
Ndwandwa was arrested on Thursday.
Hlathi said another man, Moses Nkunzi Mosemba,36, is wanted by the police to help them in the investigation.
Hlathi told Sowetan that on January 6, Nonhlanhla had invited her mother to her boyfriend's house where Nonhlanhla was staying.
He said Nonhlanhla confessed that when her mother arrived, she held her legs while the sisters' boyfriends raped her.
“Our investigation also proved that after Dlamini was raped, they strangled her and hid her body in an outside toilet until Mapume organised transport from another man and dumped her body on the side of the road.
"Investigation also uncovered that the insurance policy would pay double if the deceased died from an accident, hence she was dumped on the side of the road to make it look like an accident,” said Hlathi.
Ndwandwa is expected to appear in the Barberton magistrate's court on Monday while on the same day, Mapume will apply for bail.
However, Hlathi indicated that the state is opposing her bail.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.