Third suspect in horror murder of Mpumalanga mother to appear in court

The 41-year-old Mpumalanga woman who has been on the run after allegedly conspiring to the raping and killing of 62-year-old Wanter Dlamini for an R80,000 life insurance policy payout has been arrested.

The woman, Nombuso Zodwa Ndwandwa, whose name the police released when she was a wanted suspect, is believed to have taken out a life insurance policy of R40,000 on Dlamini, working with two of her daughters, Mapume and Nonhlanhla Mthunywa.

According to the Mpumalanga police, the life insurance policy was taken out in November 2019 and on January 6 2020, the plan to kill Dlamini was orchestrated.

“After a month-long search, the woman alleges that she was hiding somewhere in Gauteng but the net had closed in for her and there was no way she would further escape her day in court,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi.

Ndwandwa was arrested on Thursday.