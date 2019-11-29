Woman raped, shot dead

A hitchhiking trip from job interviews in Johannesburg turned tragic for two siblings when one was raped and shot dead while her brother was thrown off a moving taxi.

Kwanele Fezile Zuma and Ngceboyenkosi Minende Zuma, both 22, from Carolina in Mpumalanga took a taxi back home late on Monday after they both went for interviews in Johannesburg.

A bruised Ngceboyenkosi told Sowetan yesterday that because it was late, they could only get a taxi that goes as far as Emalahleni, about 110km away from home. They then had to hitchhike to Carolina.

"We both attended our interviews on Monday morning. When we were done, we headed home because Kwanele had to go to work the next day as she was a general worker at a mine in Carolina.

"The taxi [from Johannesburg] dropped us off in Witbank and we hitchhiked. Another taxi with several men inside stopped to give us a ride. I then realised that the taxi was taking a road to Ogies and before I could ask any questions, one of the men hit me with a gun in the back of my head. They threw me out of the moving taxi," said Ngceboyenkosi. He said he blacked out and only woke up in hospital the next day, where he was told that Kwanele was dead.