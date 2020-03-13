Man stands by lover raped by his friend
The boyfriend of the woman who recorded her lover's friend allegedly raping her has spoken out for the first time since the incident happened.
Lunga Libando, 27, yesterday told Sowetan he would never forgive his 25-year-old friend, whom he regarded as a brother, for what he did to his girlfriend.
"What that guy did is very painful, we have been friends for many years. We were always together and my girlfriend trusted him as my friend," Libando said.
"He did not even have the decency to face me as a man, instead he sent people to come and apologise on his behalf. I will never be able to forgive him."
The incident happened on February 3 after the friend - who cannot be named until he pleads - allegedly left Libando where they had been hanging out and drinking alcohol, the victim's friend, Siphokazi Tyophile, 29, said yesterday.
She said the man went to Libando's place at Bhekela section in Ugie, Eastern Cape, where he made sexual advances at Libando's girlfriend.
The woman, a 21-year-old university student, managed to record her 11-minute ordeal in which she can be heard pleading with the man to "just masturbate and not penetrate me".
The man can be heard asking her to perform oral sex on him and she refuses.
Moments later, she is heard screaming and asking the man not to hurt her.
She even tells him that the incident was taking her back to the two occasions when she was raped. However, her pleas fell on deaf ears as the man can be heard telling her how sexy she was. He finally penetrated her, even though she tells him that he was hurting her.
Provincial police spokesperson Brig Thembinkosi Kinana said the man appeared in the Maclear magistrate's court on Wednesday and his case was remanded until May 6.
"The suspect will remain in police custody and police are still busy with investigations," Kinana said.
Libando said the incident had brought him and his girlfriend closer and he would support her all the way.
The woman now lives in isolation, her sister revealed.
"She is receiving counselling and we have suggested that she should come home on weekends so that we can give her the support she needs. The school has also found her a roommate so that she can have someone to talk to."
The sister also revealed that nasty comments on social media were delaying her healing.
"However, I tell her she was very brave to record the voice note and she should ignore the negative comments."
Tyophile, who is behind a campaign to support her friend in finding justice, said men needed to understand that "no means no".
"Even though she repeatedly pleaded with him not to rape her, he went ahead and did it," Tyophile said.