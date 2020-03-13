Man stands by lover raped by his friend

The boyfriend of the woman who recorded her lover's friend allegedly raping her has spoken out for the first time since the incident happened.

Lunga Libando, 27, yesterday told Sowetan he would never forgive his 25-year-old friend, whom he regarded as a brother, for what he did to his girlfriend.

"What that guy did is very painful, we have been friends for many years. We were always together and my girlfriend trusted him as my friend," Libando said.

"He did not even have the decency to face me as a man, instead he sent people to come and apologise on his behalf. I will never be able to forgive him."

The incident happened on February 3 after the friend - who cannot be named until he pleads - allegedly left Libando where they had been hanging out and drinking alcohol, the victim's friend, Siphokazi Tyophile, 29, said yesterday.

She said the man went to Libando's place at Bhekela section in Ugie, Eastern Cape, where he made sexual advances at Libando's girlfriend.

The woman, a 21-year-old university student, managed to record her 11-minute ordeal in which she can be heard pleading with the man to "just masturbate and not penetrate me".