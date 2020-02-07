Fugitive in Mpumalanga mom rape and murder might have killed before

The woman wanted by police in connection with the rape and murder of a neighbour, who was killed in a suspected life policy scam, could face investigation for more similar cases.

Nombuso Zondwa Ndwandwa, 41, is believed to have conspired with the late Wanter Dlamini's daughters Nonhlanhla and Mapume Mthunywa to take out a death benefit policy on her.

Police said when the policy matured, they plotted to kill Dlamini.

Dlamini, 62, was raped and murdered last month. Her body was later dumped on the side of the road to make it look like she was killed in a car accident.

This would have enabled the claimants to cash in on the R80,000 insurance payout.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi confirmed yesterday that they were investigating a number of cases, including the poisoning of Dlamini's eldest son three years ago.