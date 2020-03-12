Horror as two teenage girls are raped on way to church

What was supposed to be a prayer day turned into a horror for two teenagers who were allegedly ambushed and raped on their way to church by an unknown man.

The two cousins, aged 13 and 14, were on their way to church when an unknown man followed them and threatened to stab them if they screamed.

The mother of the 13-year-old rape survivor said the cousins left home on Sunday to attend church at a neighbouring village in Mokwakwaila area in Bolobedu, outside Modjadjiskloof, Limpopo.

"They told me that a man followed them after they crossed a river situated between two villages. He approached both of them and immediately produced a knife and threatened to kill them if they screamed," she said.

The heartbroken mother added that the man dragged them into the bushes and raped them.

"At least one managed to escape and ran to the neighbouring village for help. When we got there, the suspect had already disappeared.

"We only saw his traces as he went further into the bushes," she said.