Bogus soccer coach arrested for alleged rape of KZN teenager

Police have arrested a 25-year-old man in KwaZulu-Natal who is alleged to have recruited a teenage boy, under false pretences of furthering his soccer career, before allegedly drugging and raping him.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the bogus coach was arrested on Thursday after an intense investigation by members of the Pinetown family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit (FCS).

She revealed shocking details of how the alleged rapist had introduced himself to the minor as a “soccer coach”, and promised him an opportunity to play for one of the Premier Soccer League junior teams.