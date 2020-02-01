KZN man caught by mom raping her teen daughter gets life in prison

A KwaZulu-Natal man has been sentenced to life behind bars for raping a 14-year-old girl whose mother caught him in the act.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the 50-year-old man was convicted and sentenced in the Empangeni regional court on Wednesday for the 2018 incident which took place in Ngwelezane, northern KwaZulu-Natal.

He was renting a room from the girl’s mother.

“The victim alleged that while she was washing her school uniform she was called by the accused into his room.