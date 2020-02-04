Accused in murder of student Precious Ramabulana pleads not guilty

The man accused of killing college student Precious Ramabulana, 21, has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him, including the rape of a four-year-old girl.

Magistrate Lebogang Raborife-Nchabeleng read out all the charges to Aubrey Manaka, 28, who pleaded not guilty, to the loud surprise of the crowd who had attended court.

Raborife-Nchabeleng said Manaka is facing charges of murder, rape and housebreaking with the intention of rape and robbery in relation to Ramabulana 's case. Ramabulana, a Capricorn TVET College student at Ramokgopa campus, was raped and killed in her rented room in Mokomene, outside Polokwane, Limpopo.

The magistrate has instructed that the rape survivor who was allegedly raped by Manaka in 2014 will not be identified and will be referred to as MM.

Prosecutor Paul Olivier told the Morebeng magistrate's court that Manaka allegedly raped the child in 2014.