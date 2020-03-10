Malema and Ndlozi due in court for 'assaulting' officer at Madikizela-Mandela's funeral

“AfriForum announced in July 2019 that it would be approaching the court with a mandamus application to compel the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to come to a decision regarding the prosecution of Malema in this case,” the group said in a statement.

“Malema and Ndlozi allegedly assaulted a senior police officer in uniform in April 2018 during an incident which was recorded on closed-circuit camera. The senior police officer had opened a case at the SAPS, but it never received attention until AfriForum’s private prosecution unit started inquiring about the investigation in January 2019,” AfriForum added.

The alleged assault happened at the funeral of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

At their last court appearance in November, Malema denied he and Ndlozi had assaulted the officer.

“I've never done that. If I laid a hand on him, I would have panel-beaten him. I don't play when I lay a hand. I didn't do that. Mbuyiseni didn't do that. All we were fighting for was to enter the cemetery and go and bury our mother,” Malema said outside court.