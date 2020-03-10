Plans in motion to exhume, rebury Limpopo man buried in backyard

The Limpopo man who was buried in his parents' backyard after his family was denied access to lay him to rest at the local cemetery two weeks ago is likely to be exhumed and reburied.

Chief Daniel Langa of the Bakenberg Royal Council said they had already contacted the relevant government departments to start the process.

Sowetan reported last week that Lesiba Kekae of Dikgokgopeng village in Bakenberg, outside Mokopane, was buried in the backyard after his family refused to pay a R1,000 fine to grave diggers before his burial.

Dikgokgopeng - and other villages in Limpopo - has a grave-diggers fraternity made up of local young men calling themselves diphiri (hyena).

Kekae's family told Sowetan they have not been informed about the exhumation.

Langa told Sowetan yesterday he had written to the departments of health and environmental affairs, informing them about the intention to exhume Kekae's body.