Loadshedding likely on Saturday night: Eskom warns

Eskom has warned of the likelihood of load-shedding on Saturday evening and Sunday due to multiple generation unit trips overnight.

It said it had lost seven generation units at four power stations — Duvha, Tutuka, Kriel and Grootvlei — due to various technical faults.

“The root causes of these incidents are being investigated and corrective measures to be implemented.

“This has caused additional strain on our reserve capacity. In order to rebuild our emergency reserves for the coming week, there is therefore an increased probability of implementing load-shedding tonight,” the power utility said.