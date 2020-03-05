Let's all do our bit to help our SA

As the government works towards accelerating its economic reforms to boost growth which will hopefully get the country out of the technical recession, we all have to play our parts.

On Tuesday, Statistics SA announced that the country had slid into a technical recession, a second one in less than two years.

Reacting to the news, President Cyril Ramaphosa said he was not surprised, as this was partly due to negative business and consumer confidence and disruption of production because of load-shedding.

"The [Stats SA] figures from the last quarter are not pleasing. But at the same time, they could not have come as a shock because the signs were there - the loadshedding and the impact that it had on production in manufacturing and trade," he said.

"Agriculture slumped the most but I think, most importantly, business and consumer confidence has been affected as well." Ramaphosa also said that the government was in the process of fixing Eskom, citing the recent appointment of CEO Andre de Ruyter.