Eskom ramps up loadshedding to stage 3 for the weekend

By Matthew Savides - 15 February 2020 - 09:24
Eskom on Saturday warned South Africans to expect at least stage 3 load-shedding until Monday morning. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Anan Punyod

Expect at least stage 3 load-shedding until Monday morning.

This was the announcement made by Eskom on Saturday.

In a statement, the embattled power utility said stage 3 rotational power cuts would be in place from 9am Saturday until 5am Monday.

Despite some units returning to service on Friday night, stage 3 shedding was needed to “accommodate the shortage of capacity and to replenish emergency reserves”, said the statement.

“Unplanned outages or breakdowns were at 10,612MW as at 6am this morning [Saturday], while planned maintenance is at 6,574MW.

“As the system is vulnerable, any additional changes on the system performance may require a shift in stage at short notice.”

